Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $527,000 Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after buying an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after buying an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the fourth quarter worth $11,775,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 3,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 177,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 172,346 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Everbridge news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $35.01 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

