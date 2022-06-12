Seven Eight Capital LP Buys New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $28.72 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chewy to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.