Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,434 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IGT opened at $19.65 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $32.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.93.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. International Game Technology had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

