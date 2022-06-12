Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Position Cut by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055,536 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 568.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,189,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,238,000 after buying an additional 19,720,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,361,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,945,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.50 ($6.99) to €6.00 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.67) to €5.80 ($6.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.85.

NOK opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is currently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

