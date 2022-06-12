Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,436 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,370 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $238,652.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

