Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,684,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $129,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NiSource by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

