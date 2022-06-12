Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 4,285 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $867,584,000 after acquiring an additional 423,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,486,000 after purchasing an additional 398,923 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,656,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,229 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,346,000 after purchasing an additional 404,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

HOLX stock opened at $71.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

