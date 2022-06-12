Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 18,686 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 661.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. TheStreet downgraded Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 102.18% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.95%.

Vontier Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.