Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $70.11 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 69,764 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $70,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 91,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,323,000 after buying an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $8,256,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $973,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $605,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,653,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

