Luxor Capital Group LP Invests $973,000 in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $164.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

