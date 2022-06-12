Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 5.1% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 45,544 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $157.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays set a $167.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.13 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.10 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

