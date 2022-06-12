Legal & General Group Plc Sells 101,103 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,399,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,103 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.44% of Hormel Foods worth $117,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 571.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 114,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 97,473 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,960 shares of company stock worth $1,335,777. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

