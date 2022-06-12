Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,237 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,859 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Halliburton by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other Halliburton news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,937,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,412 shares of company stock valued at $8,432,979 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.