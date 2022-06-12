Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases Shares of 17,724 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DISH. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in DISH Network by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after acquiring an additional 688,810 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its position in DISH Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,693,000 after purchasing an additional 524,295 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,617,000 after purchasing an additional 437,611 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,417,000 after purchasing an additional 286,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,015,717.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $46.31.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

