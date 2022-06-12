Synovus Financial Corp Buys 601 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBA. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,617 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

