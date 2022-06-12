Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,649 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of iStar worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in iStar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of iStar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 198,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in iStar by 4.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in iStar by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in iStar by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STAR. Raymond James reduced their target price on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. iStar Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.90%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

