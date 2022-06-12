Seven Eight Capital LP Decreases Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,214 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 77,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $7,235,565.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,658,078. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.83.

NYSE HES opened at $127.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $131.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.66%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

