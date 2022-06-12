Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,563 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2,776.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 983,057 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,719,000 after acquiring an additional 948,878 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 1,789,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,391,000 after buying an additional 116,314 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 262,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.66.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In other news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $57,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 5,089 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $116,588.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,710.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,428 shares of company stock worth $949,294. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

