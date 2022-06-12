Lindenwold Advisors Takes Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,642 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Lindenwold Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,550,000. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 126,551 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.87. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $246.44 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

