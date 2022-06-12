Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 17,724 DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISH. StockNews.com began coverage on DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DISH Network from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

DISH stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.79. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.94.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

