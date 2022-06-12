Mairs & Power Inc. Has $677.62 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,014,805 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 68,725 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.3% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $677,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.61.

MSFT stock opened at $252.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.35 and its 200 day moving average is $298.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.