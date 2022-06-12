Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Legal & General Group Plc’s Largest Position

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,168,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 444,504 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.66% of Apple worth $19,029,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,293,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $183,007,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 157,372 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.37.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

