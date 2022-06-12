London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 7.2% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $117,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $252.99 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $246.44 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.87.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.61.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

