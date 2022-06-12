Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 27,630 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Seven Eight Capital LP decreased its holdings in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,630 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Tata Motors by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Tata Motors by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTM. StockNews.com started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

TTM stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

