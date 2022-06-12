Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.51% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,266,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter.

PAUG stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $28.18 and a 12 month high of $30.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.66.

