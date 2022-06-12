Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 547 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in GameStop were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GME. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 928.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GME stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.62 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.95. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $255.69.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

In related news, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

