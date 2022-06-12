Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $212,000 Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in RH were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,290,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,727,000 after buying an additional 269,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of RH by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock opened at $278.07 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $236.29 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.18 and its 200-day moving average is $398.77.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Gordon Haskett lowered RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on RH from $528.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.20.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total transaction of $45,392.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total value of $724,049.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,269 shares of company stock worth $150,123,636. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

