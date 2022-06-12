BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $256,944,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after purchasing an additional 925,238 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $29,025,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,366,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 379,580 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $22,866,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE:BJ opened at $61.36 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.