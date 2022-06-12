Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 560 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,669,000 after acquiring an additional 18,988 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $122.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

