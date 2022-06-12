Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 389.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $208,720,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services to $156.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.45. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

