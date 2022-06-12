Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $217,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Franklin Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.