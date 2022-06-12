Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 471 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.76.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $54.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.46. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $76.35.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

