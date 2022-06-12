Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 866 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corteva were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 402.9% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in shares of Corteva by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $57.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.15. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.83%.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

