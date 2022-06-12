Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 148.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 305,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 182,324 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 442.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 79,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 64,578 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.32. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

