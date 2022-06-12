Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $912,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.46% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $18,259,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $6,028,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $2,837,000.

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $28.64 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $28.16 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.00.

