Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $205.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.49.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.16%.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

