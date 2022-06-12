Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 17,865 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,482 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,865 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after buying an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,021,000 after buying an additional 375,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $70.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.78. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.46.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.