Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 526 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $87.98 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

