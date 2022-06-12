Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,271 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. Barclays lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($72.04) to €74.00 ($79.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($59.14) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($63.44) to €58.00 ($62.37) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.21 and a 52-week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

