Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 685 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,661 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,633 shares in the company, valued at $10,105,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,412 shares of company stock worth $8,432,979 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $40.49 on Friday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

