Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.62. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 309.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTA. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

