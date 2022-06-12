Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 4,225 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Snap were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Snap from $49.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.08.

NYSE SNAP opened at $13.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.56. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,495,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,627,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 in the last ninety days.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.