Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.12% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $259,000.

MLPX opened at $43.31 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.90.

