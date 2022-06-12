Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $52.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09.

