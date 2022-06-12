Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 66 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.33.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $401.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.18 and a 200 day moving average of $432.08.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total value of $118,535.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

