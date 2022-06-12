Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 106,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 468,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 77,028 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 357,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 148,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.59. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

