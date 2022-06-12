Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Position Trimmed by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Textron were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Textron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after buying an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textron by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,041,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,500,000 after buying an additional 242,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,046,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,753,000 after buying an additional 128,417 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Textron by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $62.94 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $60.36 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

