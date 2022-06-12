Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 671.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,356 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 317.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 684,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after acquiring an additional 556,960 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 515,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,705,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 316,110 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLNE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.90.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

