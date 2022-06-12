Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 7,426 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHH. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. StockNews.com cut Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.94 and a 52 week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $140.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 119.10% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $257.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

In related news, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,921.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

