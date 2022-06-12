Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 375,407 IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 375,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,070,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in IX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,893,000.

IXAQU opened at $9.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. IX Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

